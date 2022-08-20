Super Eagles and Cardiff City defender Jamilu Collins has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.
Collins, 28, suffered a cruciate ligament injury during Cardiff’s goalless draw with Semi Ajayi’s West Brom on Wednesday.
The Nigeria international suffered the injury while trying to deny Darnell Furlong before his knee twisted as a result of his “stud getting caught in the turf.”
The left-back played for nine minutes during the clash before he was assisted off the pitch.
According to Collins’ manager, Steve Morrison, “We won’t see him again until next season. It is gutting for the lad, really gutting.”
‘It’s the worst-case scenario. We will try and get him back for pre-season next year. One thing we do know is we will have one hell of a left-back next season.”
Collins, who just joined the Bluebirds this season from German Bundesliga 2 outfit Paderborn, was described as the best left-footed defender by Morrison.
He also added that the Nigerian is not alone in the city as his family have reunited with him in Cardiff.
“On a plus-point for him, his family has just moved over and he has his family with him now. The lads will get behind him, he will be around. I’m sure you’ll see his smiling face around the place. We have something else to fight for now.
“He is a great kid, he comes in with a smile on his face every day. He loved working every day with us and we loved working with him. He is someone you want around. He is infectious. As soon as he has his operation and he’s a bit more mobile he will be around the lads.”
