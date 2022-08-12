Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is hopeful for a positive result ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash between Leicester City and Arsenal at the Emirates.

Ndidi was in action during the season opener between the Foxes and Brentford which ended in a 2-2 draw and he revealed he is eagerly looking forward to the game against the Gunners.

The Nigerian midfielder told LCFC TV that anything is possible even though many may be quick to predict an Arsenal victory.

He said: “Every game is a different game – home or away – as long as you are playing any team in the Premier League. It just depends on your tactics and is based on what you are going to present in the game and the way you go about it.

“I think it’s one of those games where you go there, and anything can happen. If we stick to our tactics and then do everything properly, I think we can get something out of the game.

“It was a good win for them (vs Palace) and I think they’ll have the confidence now. So it’s just for us now to look for our confidence. If we can get something out of this one, it is very good for the confidence moving forwards.

Though Ndidi admits Arsenal is a big team, he believes Leicester City can give them a run for their money.

“Of course, Arsenal is a big team. As players, we know [that in] every game we want to achieve a certain goal. We have our aims this season also and for every game we know we have to do our best to get something out of it. So I think it’s another game that we look forward to and see what comes out of it.” Ndidi concluded.

The Foxes have lost just once in their last three visits to the Emirates in Premier League games.