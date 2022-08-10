Cyriel Dessers moved from Belgium to join newly promoted Cremonese just a week after Ademola Lookman joined Atalanta.

Dessers has joined Osimhen and other Nigerian players in the Italian top flight after joining Cremonese from Belgian side KRC Genk in a deal worth around $7 million.

The former Europa Conference League top scorer agreed to terms and joins compatriot Nigerian David Okereke on a five-year contract at the Giovanni Zinni stadium.

Dessers excelled as a loan player with Feyenoord in the Dutch league last season, scoring 20 goals in 41 games.

However, he was unable to secure a permanent move and returned to Genk, for whom he appeared three times and scored three goals before joining Cremonese.

The Super Eagles currently have four players in Italy’s top flight league.