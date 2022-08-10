Cyriel Dessers moved from Belgium to join newly promoted Cremonese just a week after Ademola Lookman joined Atalanta.
Dessers has joined Osimhen and other Nigerian players in the Italian top flight after joining Cremonese from Belgian side KRC Genk in a deal worth around $7 million.
The former Europa Conference League top scorer agreed to terms and joins compatriot Nigerian David Okereke on a five-year contract at the Giovanni Zinni stadium.
ALSO READ: Nigerians in Europe: Dessers scores a brace, Simon loses out to PSG
Dessers excelled as a loan player with Feyenoord in the Dutch league last season, scoring 20 goals in 41 games.
However, he was unable to secure a permanent move and returned to Genk, for whom he appeared three times and scored three goals before joining Cremonese.
The Super Eagles currently have four players in Italy’s top flight league.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999