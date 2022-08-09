Africa’s governing body for football CAF has announced the preliminary stage of inter-club fixtures.

CAF made the announcement on Tuesday during the draws for the 2022/2023 Confederation Cup and Champions League group stage qualifiers in Cairo, Egypt.

Rivers United of Nigeria will face Watanga of Liberia in the CAF Champions League. The winner of the match will face defending champions Wydad Athletics for a place in the group stage.

Runner-up in the NPFL Plateau United will face Gabonese side AS Stade Mandji for a chance to face Tunisian side Esperance for a place in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars and Kwara United, both Confederation Cup representatives, will face ASFAR of Morocco and AS Douanes of Niger, respectively.

The winner between Remo Stars and ASFAR will face defending Confederation Cup winner RSB Berkane for a spot in the group stage.

The winner of the match between Kwara United and AS Douanes will face the winner of the match between AAGBS from Guinea and Nouakchott CS from Mauritania.

The preliminary stage is set to begin on September 9th.