Kwara United have been given the slot of the 2022 prospective AITEO Cup winner due to the competition’s inability to meet the deadline stipulated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Ilorin-based club posted it on Twitter Monday morning, clearly excited about getting the continental ticket.

“Jubilation as @KwaraUnitedFC will play in the CAF Confederations Cup for finishing 4th in #NPFL22 Season. CAF released participating Club on Sunday night. @thenff picked @KwaraUnitedFC due to the CAF registration deadline as Aiteo Cup is still ongoing. Draws are on Tuesday in Egypt.”

Jubilation as @KwaraUnitedFC will play in the CAF Confederations Cup for finishing 4th in #NPFL22 Season. CAF released participating Club on Sunday night. @thenff picked @KwaraUnitedFC due to CAF registration deadline as Aiteo Cup is still ongoing. Draws is on Tuesday in Egypt. pic.twitter.com/7dTlj4y5fT — Kwara United F.C. (@KwaraUnitedFC) August 8, 2022

Remember that CAF had previously stated in a press release on Friday, 24 June, that all member associations should send in their representatives by Sunday, 31 July, but the Aiteo Cup tournament had just entered the last eight as at the time of the CAF deadline.

“The regulatory deadline for Member Associations to submit their engagement requests on behalf of their clubs is postponed to 31 July 2022.”

As a result of this minor change in the order of CAF representatives from Nigeria, all four clubs from the recently concluded 2021/2022 season have been awarded a place in both the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup events.

From the 9th to the 11th of September, Rivers United and Plateau United will compete in the first preliminary round of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, second-placed Remo Stars and newly added third-placed Kwara United, will compete for the Confederation Cup on the same day.