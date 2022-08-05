Arsenal began their 2022/23 English Premier League season with a 2-0 victory over London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

In the first half, Gabriel Martinelli scored with a header, and late in the second half, Marc Guehi diverted Bukayo Saka’s shot past Vicente Guaita.

It was a game of two halves in the first half. Arsenal dominated the opening exchanges, displaying excellent movement and leading the press, led by Gabriel Jesus.

In the 20th minute, when they were at their most dominant, they scored. However, the execution was straightforward. Oleksandr Zinchenko headed in a deep corner, and Martinelli squeezed his header past Vicente Guaita.

In the 35th minute, a high clearance fell on Gabriel’s hand, prompting a penalty appeal, but referee Anthony Taylor waved play on.

In the 42nd minute, Palace should have been level, but Odsonne Edouard headed straight at Aaron Ramsdale.

As Arsenal led at the break, Granit Xhaka received his first yellow card of the season for a dive.

Wilfred Zaha slid a pass through to Eberechi Eze seven minutes into the second half, but Ramsdale was quick off his line to smother, though Eze should have done better.

In the 58th minute, Patrick Viera substituted Jean-Philippe Mateta for Edouard as Palace pressed for an equaliser. In the 61st minute, Ben White was shown a yellow card for dragging down Zaha. Three minutes later, Nathaniel Clyne was booked for a foul on Martinelli as the game became fractious.

Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal’s second goal on a deflection off Marc Guehi during the Palace pressure. It was ruled an own goal, and Arsenal finally got the break they needed.

Arsenal are off to a good start, with three points and a clean sheet to dispel doubts and demonstrate that they are not like last season, which began with a defeat away to Brentford.