After several weeks of counting downing with high expectations, the 2022/23 Premier League season is set for a thrilling start Friday night at Selhurst Park.

While Patrick Vieira’s side thumped the Gunners 3-0 in this corresponding fixture only a few months ago, a lot has changed since then as Mikel Arteta’s side looks more formidable.

With many quick-to-downplay the fantastic results secured by Arsenal in their preseason games, they have all the work to do tonight against the Eagles who also look decent having kept most of their top guns and added a couple of other new talents to their roster.

Kickoff is 8.00 p.m.

