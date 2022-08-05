Ademola Lookman has joined Victor Osimhen and Okereke Victor in Italy following his move to Atalanta.

On Thursday, Serie A club Atalanta confirmed the signing of Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman from German club RB Leipzig. Atalanta announced the purchase on its Twitter account, which is worth €15 million.

Lookman, who is known for his versatility on the wing, began his career at Charlton Athletic, where he scored 10 goals in 45 appearances over a two-year period.

After that, he spent time with Everton, Leipzig, Fulham, and Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman will face another Nigerian player, David Okereke, who joined Cremonese from Belgian club Club Brugge.

Okereke, who spent last season on loan with relegated Venezia from Brugge, has signed a permanent deal with the newly promoted side for a fee of €10 million.