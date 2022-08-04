Remo Stars have confirmed Coach Gbenga Ogunbote‘s departure after the expiration of his one-year contract, which means Ogunbote will not oversee the club’s first continental foray.

“We hereby announce the departure of our Head Coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, following the expiration of his contract.”

Remo Stars upon gaining promotion into the NPFL last season, announced the signing of former Sunshine and Shooting Stars’ manager Ogunbote to steer the affairs of the Ikenne-based club.

Ogunbote, during his one-year spell with Remo, helped them set a record as the first club to earn a continental ticket in their debut season from the second division.

Remo Stars finished third in the just concluded NPFL season with 65 points.

However, the management of the club appreciated their former gaffer for his “unrelenting effort” during the just concluded 2021/2022 season.

“Our most sincere thanks go to Coach Gbenga, who was unrelenting in his efforts to get the club back to competing at the top level as well as sealing a historic continental finish. For this, we wish him nothing but future success.”

Meanwhile, Remo Stars have announced that Daniel Ogunmodede would be in charge next season and he will be unveiled on Friday.

Speculations

The rumour mill has it that Ogunbote will probably join his former side Shooting Stars ahead of the new season.

Edith Agoye, the erstwhile coach of 3SC, will not continue in the role on account of the club’s relegation battle last season that they survived by whiskers.

Shooting Stars allegedly reached out to Ogunbote during the mid-season, but the coach turned down the offer because of his year-long contract with Remo Stars.