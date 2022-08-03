Super Eagles Striker, Victor Osimhen, and other African players might be looking at a transfer freeze in their quest to play for European football teams if Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is to be believed.

According to De Laurentiis African players won’t be signed unless they forfeit their national assignments, especially the Nations Cup, which usually holds in January.

According to the 73-year-old, he diplomatically said he ‘loves’ the likes of Victor Osimhen and other Africans in the club but disapproved of their absence to AFCON tournaments.

“I told them lads, don’t talk to me about Africans anymore!’ said Laurentiis in a streamed event.

Laurentiis stressed that the only reason African players would be signed to the Partenopei will be a foregoing of national assignment.

“I love them, but either they sign something confirming they’ll back out of playing the Africa Cup of Nations, or otherwise between that tournament, the World Cup qualifiers in South America, these players are never available!”

Recall that, Napoli lost a couple of players to AFCON last season. The likes of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa played for Cameroon, Kalidou Koulibaly also went for the competition with Senegal while Osimhen couldn’t participate due to COVID-19.

Laurentiis concluded that the club can’t afford to pay salaries and see their players play for other sides.

“We are the idiots who pay salaries only to send them all over the world playing for others.”

The 2022/2023 season begins with Napoli boastng three African players.