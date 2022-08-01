The 2022/23 European football season is up and running, with many Super Cup matches decided last weekend and some Nigerian players on show.

Belgium, Pro League

Cyriel Dessers (KRC Genk)

Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers scored a brace and got an assist during his 86 minutes of action for KRC Genk. Dessers scored in the fifth and 29th minutes as Genk defeated Standard Liege 3-1 on Sunday.

Dessers has now scored three goals in two league appearances.

Trophees des Champions

Moses Simon (Nantes)

Moses Simon and Nantes got payback by PSG whom they defeated for the Coupe de France in May.

PSG humiliated 10-man Nantes 4-0 to clinch the Trophees des Champions at the Bloomfield Stadium IN Tel Aviv, Israel.

Goals from Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, and a Neymar brace effectively silenced the Canaries. Moses created three chances throughout the encounter.

Lionel Messi broke the deadlock from Neymar’s assist in the 22nd minute.

PSG added another toward the end of halftime after Neymar converted a direct free kick.

Sergio Ramos scored the third goal with a back heel. The sending off of Charles Castelletto in the 81st minute compounded the defeat. Castelletto fouled Neymar with the award of a spot kick, which he scored.

England

Joe Aribo (Southampton) and Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Joe Aribo made a good impression in his fourth outing for his new club Southampton, where he scored his debut goal over the weekend against Samuel Chukwueze’s Villarreal in a pre-season game.

Aribo scored in the 64th minute for the Saints in a spectacular form that had the social media space buzzing. Having intercepted a pass from a Villarreal player, Aribo drove from Saint’s half down to the Yellow Submarines box where he had to dribble three players, then looped the ball over Pepe Reina.

It was his fourth game with the Saints.

Meanwhile, fellow countryman Samuel Chukwueze saw the entire game from the substitutes’ bench.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest)

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi, created an assist for Brendan Johnson during Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw against Valencia in a preseason game.

Awoniyi came in as a substitute in the 62nd minute and sent a powerful message ahead of the new season with a sleek pass from the far right edge of the box to Johnson, who slotted in for an equaliser.

Championship

Semi Ajayi (West Brom)

Ajayi’s side, West Bromwich Albion, began the new 2022/23 season with an away point against Middlesbrough.

Ajayi played throughout the encounter, winning six tackles and five clearances.

Jamilu Collins (Cardiff City)

Collins played his first game in England during Cardiff’s lone-goal victory over Norwich City.

Collins played for 90 minutes, making six clearances and seven tackles.