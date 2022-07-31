It was supposed to come home in 2021 when the men got to the finals but Italy denied the Three Lions but on Sunday, July 31, the Three Lionesses would not be denied as they beat perennial rivals Germany 2-1 in the final that went into extra time.

Chloe Kelly got the winner in the 110th minute to win England a first senior football trophy in 56 years.

Historical Wembley Stadium came alive after 56 years. In 1966, the England football team lifted the 1966 Fifa World Cup by beating West Germany in a game which was also decided by extra time.

The scene was the same on 31 July but this time it was England’s women’s national football team as substitutes Ella Toone and Kelly became the heroines for the special feat.

Meanwhile, the coach of the Lionesses, Sarina Wiegman, made history as the first female coach to win two major trophies for two countries.

Wiegman won the same trophy with her homeland Netherlands in 2018. She has now gone on a 12-match-winning run across two Euro tournaments.

Wembley recorded the highest attendance with 87,192 spectators spotted for the final between Germany against England.

Both finalists waltzed into the final with five victories until Germany had to bow to England at Wembley after a 2-1 victory that saw the game decided after extra-time.

Germany without captain Alexandre Popp went to the final with a goal to deny England a “homecoming” trophy. Ellen White’s header in the fourth minute set the tone but she was denied by goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

In the 10th minute, Germany opened the Lioness’ defence from Sara Däbritz’s effort that was blocked by Lucy Bronze.

The game became more intense amidst both sides as England had more possession and drove the Germans back into their half. VAR was called upon in the 26th minute as Germany protested a handball from Captain Leah Williamson’s clearance.

The second half of the game began on a blistering note for Germany who recorded two chances in the 48th minute.

Despite Germany having the better side in the second half, England broke the deadlock from substitute Toone who expertly looped the ball over Frohms in the 62nd minute.

Four minutes later, Harp was spontaneous enough to deny Germany a chance with double saves from Lina Magull. First Harp tipped an angled shot for a rebound that was later saved on the ground.

The Lionesses in the last 20 minutes became defensive to the attacks of Germany as they tried to avoid what happened to their male team last year in Italy.

The efforts by Germany eventually paid off in the 79th minute when a counter-attack from their own half connected with three touches from Sydney Lohmann, Tabea Wassmuth who cut back with a sleek pass to Lina Magull, who sidefooted over Mary Earps for a well-deserved German equaliser.

Thirty minutes of extra time to separate the two teams. The first 15 minutes in the extra-time saw England showing more impetus in the attack.

Meanwhile, the second 15 minutes was all that was needed for England to deny Germany a chance from the penalty shootout.

The story changed in the 110th minute when Lauren Hemp sent the corner to the box for Lucy Bronze who knocked it down for Kelly to poke into the net after two attempts.

The last chance from a freekick by Frohms couldn’t make an impact as the Lionesses became the Queens of Europe with Sarina Wiegman becoming the first manager to win two major trophies for two countries.