The 2022 Nigeria Professional Football League ended on Sunday, July 17.

Rivers United are champions for the first time in their history while four-time champions, Kano Pillars, were relegated.

The season kicked off on December 17, 2021, with newly promoted Remo Stars beating MFM in Lagos-a sign of things to come for the Olukoya Boys, who got relegated in the end after six seasons in the top flight.

There were two away wins in the first matchday, but Premium Times picks out seven unique numbers in the season’s course.

Four managers

Relegated MFM went through four managers in their doomed campaign. Shola Balogun, Olalekan Gabriel, Christian Ikechukwu, and Festus Allen.

This was the classic case of too many cooks spoiling the broth. Thus, after six years and many victories plus a foray on the continent, the Olukoya Boys have to pick up the pieces in the NNL.

Five goalkeepers

3SC employed five goalkeepers for the season and ended with a negative goals difference. The Oluyole Warriors ended up conceding 45 goals and were humourously saved from relegation by a better goals difference of four than Katsina United, who ended with the same points tally of 48.

77 points

Rivers United achieved the highest-ever points total in the NPFL, with 77; conceded the fewest number of goals-24; and achieved the biggest margin of victory in 17 years. The Stanley Eguma-led side also had 23 wins (60.5%); scored the most goals scored in a season (58) since 2015.

29 away victories

We recorded only six away wins in the last 10 weeks of the season as home teams did more to win and the fatigue of a cramped season caught up with teams that had to endure long road travels to execute their away fixtures.

123 1-0 victories

The most prevalent score line in the just concluded season was the 1-0 result. It occurred 123 times in the 380 games-32.3%. Thus, the odds of an NPFL match ending in 1-0 was 1 out of 3, great odds indeed for the punters.

213 days

It took 213 days to conclude the 2021/22 NPFL season – the fastest since the LMC took charge of Nigeria’s top flight league in 2013. The season kicked off on December 17, 2021, and ran unhindered till matchday 38 on June 17.

3,420+ minutes

Kelechi Chimezie, a defensive midfielder with Gombe United, played all 38 games and all the minutes for his side in the just concluded season. That is 3,420 minutes plus whatever was added on for delays, injuries, and substitutions.