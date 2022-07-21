The Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has handsomely rewarded the new Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Rivers United.

At a reception held Thursday in Port Harcourt in honour of the new NPFL kings, Governor Wike did not just announce cash rewards but also approved a foreign training tour and a state award for the triumphant team.

It was all smiles as the Governor promised each of the players and officials in the title-winning team $20,000 for their outstanding performance in the league this season.

He also promised the team a trip to Madrid, Spain, for pre-season training while adding the cash reward would be doubled if Stanley Eguma’s men qualify from the group stage of the Champions League.

The icing on the cake for the Rivers United team on Thursday was the Governor’s Medal Service Award (GMSA) given to everyone for making the state proud in the country’s elite football division.

The Pride of Rivers as they are called left no one in doubt they meant business in the NPFL this season; winning the title with as many as four games to spare.

Rivers United emerged as the winners of the 2021/2022 NPFL season with 77 points in 38 games.

This is the first time Rivers United would win the league title since the merging of the two Rivers State clubs; Dolphins FC and Sharks FC.

Rivers United and Plateau United will be flying Nigeria’s flag in the 2022/2023 CAF champions league season.

The duo will hopefully outperform Akwa United and Enyimba who represented Nigeria last time out with neither making it to the group stage.