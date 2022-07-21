The Nigeria national women’s team will have just one training session before Friday’s third-place clash against Zambia at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Team officials through the verified Twitter handle of the Super Falcons confirmed that the girls will be back at work on Thursday evening ahead of Friday’s loser’s final

“We will train by 7-8 pm today (Thursday) at the Stade El Bechir, Mohammedia ahead of tomorrow’s WAFCON 2022 third-place match against Zambia. First 15 minutes open to the media” read a short statement on the Super Falcons’ timeline.

The Super Falcons who returned to Casablanca on Tuesday from Rabat refused to train all through Wednesday due to unpaid allowances.

PREMIUM TIMES, however, gathered while the outstanding bills are yet to be fully settled, the players have agreed to call off their ‘strike’ following the advance payments facilitated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Super Falcons only lost via penalty kicks in the semi-final to hosts Morocco despite having to play almost an hour with two players less.

The two Nigerian players who received red cards, Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimat Ayinde, will not be in action on Friday.

Having already qualified for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, many believe the Nigerian ladies have done enough and it was unthinkable they are being owed by the country’s sports officials.

With what has transpired in the build-up to Friday’s bronze medals contest, it is not clear if the Super Falcons will be in the right frame of mind to finish with a flourish against the Shepolopolo who also narrowly lost in their won semi-final contest against regional rivals, South Africa.

The Zambians lost 1-0 following a contentious penalty kick awarded to Bayana Bayana in second-half stoppage time.

While the Super Falcons have played in nine WAFCON finals and won all, this is only the third time they will be playing in the loser’s final.

On the other two occasions, the Falcons won once and lost the other.