The final shortlist of nominees for this year’s CAF Awards is out with only one Nigerian listed across all the categories.

The last Nigerian standing is Asisat Oshoala who was shortlisted for the CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.

Oshoala, who is eyeing a record a fifth crown, faces stiff opposition from Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya and new entrant Grace Chanda of Zambia.

While Oshoala had struggled with several injury setbacks in the period under review, she had consistently proven her mettle each time she staged a comeback.

Originally in Nigeria’s Women team to the WAFCON Tournament in Morocco, Oshoala made a premature exit after suffering an injury in the opening day loss to South Africa.

In the men’s category, former winners’ Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane of Egypt and Senegal are top on the list that also has Senegal shot stopper Edouard Mendy, in the run for the continent’s biggest individual award.

Nigeria’s Moses Simon was initially in the 30-man shortlist for the CAF Player of the Year before he dropped off.

In the Young Women’s Player of the Year category, Monday Gift failed to make the final shortlist. Gift was also not included in the Interclub Women’s Player of the Year category.

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, also failed to make it in the Coach of the Year category.

The Awards Gala will take place in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday.

Full list of nominees

Player of the Year (Women)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Player of the Year (Men)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Carlos Queiroz (Egypt)

Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)

Club of the Year (Women)

AS FAR (Morocco)

Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Cameroon

Egypt

Senegal