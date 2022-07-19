Some of Nigeria’s top coaches have reacted to the Super Falcons’ ouster from the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament taking place in Morocco.

The Atlas Lionesses stopped the nine-woman Super Falcons from achieving a 10th WAFCON final appearance, 5-4 on penalties after the tie ended 1-1 in regulation and extra time.

Leading the line of reactions is a former Super Falcons coach himself, Kadiri Ikhana.

Former Falcons coach Kadiri Ikhana in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES said he was quite excited with the spirited display by the Super Falcons not just against Morocco but in the whole 2022 tournament

A former CAF Coach of the Year recipient, Ikhana said it shocked him the Nigeria Ladies could hold on for almost an hour despite having two key players, Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade, sent off.

The former Enyimba coach lauded coach Randy Waldrum for his technical input in the women’s team since he took over the reign as Super Falcons manager, adding that Nigeria will be a team to watch at FIFA Women World Cup.

“We have a great team, honestly. It shocked me they could hold on with two players short. The girls did wonderfully well apart from those two mistakes.

“They ought to understand that they are up against the host nation and the centre referee. Kudos to them.

“CAF needs to do something about officiating because it’s setting us backward as Africans. There is nothing like home advantage in football,” Ikhana told PREMIUM TIMES

In a similar vein, the Super Eagles assistant coach, Finidi George, also showered praises on the Super Falcons for their fighting spirit against the host.

“I did not watch the match because I was travelling, but from what I have heard, it’s commendable; the great performance our girls put up against Morocco. They did so well even with nine players,“ Finidi also told PREMIUM TIMES

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu, also lauded the players for their effort and urged them to learn from their mistakes as they press forward.

“I commend the girls and their coaching crew. It is not easy to hold on with nine players. All they need to do is learn from their mistakes and move on. We are very proud of them,” he said.

Some sports journalists also bared their minds to Premium TIMES on the Super Falcons’ ouster from the WAFCON tournament in Morocco.

But while they praised the doggedness of the Super Falcons, they suggested more still needs to be done in the coaching aspect.

Olusola Adebayo, a sports commentator, said some coaching errors cost Nigeria a final ticket.

He said: “The Super Falcons were a bit unlucky playing with nine players for almost an hour and they could still push the game to the limit. I sincerely doff my hat for the doggedness and determination of the ladies.”

On Waldrum, he added: “Having said that, the coach could have done more by pulling out Onumonu. Even a blind man could see that she was so tired.

“Then the coach let her down by allowing her to take one of the penalties, which she eventually lost, probably because of a dead leg.

“The coach needs to improve on his tactics and build on the positives going forward.

“It’s a great display of bravery from the girls. They should keep it up. They bowed out like true champions.”

Another journalist, Enitan Obadina, advocated a better coaching crew for the Super Falcons if they are to fulfill their potential.

He said, “The team gave it their all but lost due to the quality of the coach who got some substitutions wrong and also the selection of penalty takers. It’s a reflection of the stagnant nature of our women’s football and the growth of other African teams.

He was asked if Waldrum should be allowed to lead Nigeria to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

He said, ”I think we need a change. We need a coach that can take the team forward and harness the individual talents into a team.

The Super Falcons will be up against Zambia on Friday in the bronze medal match.