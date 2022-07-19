This is not the case of sour grapes, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF), despite the excellent facilities in Morocco for the 2022 WAFCON, has to do better with the quality of officials and the usage of VAR.

VAR gives referees the ability and opportunity to get their decisions correctly and also to address on-field mistakes. To be fair to the Mauritanian referee Maria Rivet at the centre of the meeting between South Africa and Nigeria; the two red cards to Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ayinde were justified.

But she was not fair all-around.

The two red cards were given for stamps that endangered the opponent. If the situation is thus the same, then Fatima Tagnaout should have been awarded a red card for a blatant stamp on Osinachi Ohale.

But even if Rivet had missed the incident, then VAR should have taken over just as she was called to the pitch side monitor after initially showing Ajibade a yellow card.

All VAR should have done to be fair was to tell Rivet to consult that same monitor and come to her own conclusion if Tagnaout’s foul was worse than either of Ayinde or Ajibade’s fouls.

Despite the reductions, the Super Falcons showed why they are the best women’s football teaming Africa by dragging the game into penalties, which they lost 4-5.

Also in the first semi-final, South Africa were awarded a ‘dubious’ penalty in the 90th minute after the Ethiopian referee, Ledya Tafesse was advised to review the incident. The award of the spot kick was a surprise because the foul was non-existent.

The Zambian defender Martha Tembo had already planted her leg before Jermaine Seoposenwe lost the ball and the players collided.

If that was a foul, then most matches would end in basketball scores. CAF needs to clean up its acts if the best will continue to represent the continent on the world stage.