The Morocco national women’s team will be keen to make it to the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the very first time in their history.

The Atlas Lionesses, however, have a tough hurdle ahead of them in Nigeria’s Super Falcons who have made it to the WAFCON final on nine different occasions and won all.

While the Moroccans are guaranteed maximum support at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex from their vociferous fans, Coach Randy Waldrum and his ladies will be counting on their experience and achievements to give them the advantage tonight.

Will the Falcons make it to a 10th final or will the Lionesses create history with a first trip?

Stay with PREMIUM for LIVE UPDATES

Kickoff is 9 p.m.

Kick off! The second semi final is underway in Rabat

Bright start by the Atlas Lionesses.. come close to getting an early opener

Free kick for Nigeria to be taken by Onome Ebi

Going by the FIFA rankings.. the Super Falcons are number one in Africa and 39th in the world while Morocco are 8th in Africa and 77th in the world

The FIFA rankings has no bearing on this game so far as the Lionessess are taking the game to the Falcons

Good run by Onumonu on the right flank but no support for the cut back pass

Still Morocco 0-0 Nigeria after 18 minutes

Okobi does well on the edge of the Morocco box and Nigeria wins a corner kick

Plumptre whips a low pass into the Morocco box but the Lionesses intercepts nicely

Both Nigeria and Morocco have conceded twice in this tournament..they are being careful tonight not to let in any goals

South Africa women’s national team waiting for either the Super Falcons or Atlas Lionesses in the final.

56 goals have been scored in the 24 games played so far at the 2022 WAFCON… Hopefully, we would see more in this 25th match

Half an hour already gone in Rabat.. Morocco 0-0 Nigeria

Free kick for Nigeria but wasteful delivery by Ngozi Okobi

Chance for Super Falcons but Ucheibe failed to get the shot on target

Uchenna Kanu charges into the Morocco box but she could not get the ball through to any of her teammates

Nnadozie makes a quick run out for a save.. she has largely been on holiday tonight

Ajibade tries a long pass to Onumonu but it was too much for the forward

Splendid ball control by Uchenna Kanu who tries to surge forward but she has been checkmated by the Moroccan defenders

Ajibade goes down on a challenge in the Morocco box

Play back on

One minute added time

Half Time: Morocco 0-0 Nigeria

Second Half is underway… the Super Falcons with the restart

Referee goes to consult the VAR for a possible infringement

RED CARD: Halimatu Ayinde booked for a rash tackle

The 27-year-old with a needless rough tackle that has now reduced the Super Falcons to 10 players

Morocco come quite close but Ohale heads away from the crossline to deny the hosts an opening goal

Ashleigh Plumptre saves Nigeria with a crucial clearance off the line as the Moroccan Ladies are now piling the pressure on the Super Falcons

GOALLLL!!! Uche Kanu get the opening goal