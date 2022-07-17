The last set of games for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will be played simultaneously on Sunday across the country.

In what many have rightly dubbed Judgement Day, boys will be separated from men as some clubs will officially bid bye-bye to the elite division while one team will snag the last continental ticket with a third-place finish.

As it stands, MFM and Kano Pillars have confirmed their relegation slots, while the other two positions will be battle royale contests.

Top four picks

Kano Pillars vs Shooting Stars

Shooting Stars will need another spirited display like they had last weekend against Rivers United in Ibadan when they face surprising relegated Kano Pillars.

Just hanging by the thread, Shooting Stars risk being relegated if they concede three goals at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday.

Going into the crunch clash, 3SC are in the 14th position with 48 points while Kano Pillars, who had a three-point probationary deduction, have 42 points.

Both sides have equal victories of six and a draw in their last 13 games.

The odds don’t favour Shooting Stars as they have never picked a point against Kano Pillars in Kano.

Shooting Stars’ away record in the league this season reads one win, four draws, and 13 defeats, but they need at least a point in Kano to be safe.

Players to watch

Kano Pillars: Auwalu Ali, Rabiu Ali, and Daniel Mark

Shooting Stars: Lucky Emmanuel, Ghali Falke, and Malomo Taofeek

Positions: Kano Pillars: 19th, 42 points; Shooting Stars: 14th, 48 points

Dakkada vs Sunshine

Dakkada need all three points against Sunshine Stars in Uyo to guarantee their survival in the NPFL for at least another season.

Dakkada have fought gallantly in their last five games-winning three and losing two of those encounters, but they are still one point from safety.

Even all three points might not guarantee their safety as they have an inferior goal differential to the teams above them.

Another encounter that will influence Dakkada’s fate is Abia Warriors’ clash with Lobi Stars.

A defeat for Lobi Stars will send them to Dakkada’s current position, 16th, while the Uyo-based side would escape the trap door.

Another relegation-threatened side, Katsina United, will be up against Wikki Tourists.

With all these two other clubs’ games on the road and Dakkada playing at home against a Sunshine Stars team with nothing to lose, there could be a miraculous escape.

Players to watch

Dakkada: Ezekiel Edidiong, Emmanuel Ayaosi, and Aniekan Okon Ekpe

Sunshine Stars: Leonard Ugochukwu, Ikenna Cooper, and Samson Olasupo

Positions: Dakkada: 16th, 46 points; Sunshine Stars: 9th, 51 points

Heartland vs Kwara United

Heartland will have to beat Kwara United by a 17-goal margin and hope Abia Warriors lose by a three-goal margin game to stand any chance of beating relegation.

In a similar feat, Kwara United need to defeat Heartland with a 15-goal margin while they hope Remo Stars lose to Tornadoes for them to grab a continental slot.

The game between Heartland of Owerri and Kwara United is a game between two hopeless clubs who have failed to make adequate plans before the final matchday.

Kwara United will miss out on grabbing the continental chance for the second consecutive time.

Based on their past record, Heartland have more victories over Kwara United. The Naze Millionaires have six victories while the Harmony boys have five wins, with two draws in their last 13 games.

There is nothing to gain by both sides, which means they would put in their best game. For Heartland, the Naze Millionaires would play the game as their “last supper” because they might not get to play NPFL football in the foreseeable future because of the stringent structure of the NNL.

Players to watch

Heartland: Nwaodu Chukwudi, Nnaemeka Anyanwu, and Monday Yakubu

Kwara United: Jide Fatokun, Alao Danbani, and Samad Kadiri

Positions: Heartland: 19th, 44 points; Kwara United: 4th, 58 points

Remo Stars vs Niger Tornadoes

Ikenne-based club Remo Stars have been the shining stars in the league this season and they are on the cusp of securing a continental football ticket.

They have easily gone past their regular 20 and 29 points haul in previous seasons, which is commendable.

The Sky Blue Stars have shown their commitment to staying up; and have competed admirably with the big boys in the NPFL.

The Sky Blue Stars need to finish the good start with a victory over Niger Tornadoes on Sunday.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s side is one of the NPFL sides with the best home records in the league this season.

They have lost twice to Akwa United and Kano Pillars while they have also drawn twice; aside from that, Remo Stars have won 14 games in Ikenne.

They have also been good in their last five games in the league, winning three and losing two.

Meanwhile, Tornadoes have already escaped relegation this season and this scenario might play into Remo Stars’ hands on Sunday.

Players to watch

Remo Stars: Andy Okpe, Sikiru Alimi, and Qudus Akanni

Niger Tornadoes: Ifeanyi Okoye, Jonas Emmanuel, and Musa Wakili

Positions: Remo Stars: 3rd, 59 points; Niger Tornadoes: 10th, 51 points

Fixtures – Sunday, 4 pm

Abia Warriors vs Lobi Stars

Dakkada vs Sunshine stars

Rangers vs Akwa United

Heartland vs Kwara United

Remo Stars vs Niger Tornadoes

Rivers United vs Gombe United

MFM vs Nasarawa United

Kano Pillars vs Shooting Stars

Wikki Tourists vs Katsina United

Plateau United vs Enyimba