President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to Nigeria’s female football team, the Super Falcons for qualifying for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons ensured they qualified for their ninth successive World Cup following Thursday’s crucial quarter final victory over the Indomitable Lionessess of Cameroon at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Super Falcons, the record nine-time tile holder and defending champions of WAFCON, triumphed 1-0 over Cameroon on Thursday night.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina, lauded the spirited performance of the team in the tournament and for maintaining its dominant posture as undisputed champions of the round-leather game and most successful international women’s football team in the continent.

Having won the tournament twice in 2016 and 2018, under this administration, the President assured the Falcons and their handlers that the whole nation is strongly standing with them and will continue to cheer them on until the final whistle in Morocco.

The President prayed the Super Falcons, who have produced some of the greatest African players in the history of the women’s game, will surpass their achievement in the last Women’s World Cup in 2019, where they advanced to the Round of 16, for the first time in 15 years.

President Buhari said he looks forward to the next generation of upcoming stars, who through hard work, discipline, resilience and determination, will one day win the World Cup for Nigeria