One goal was all it took for the Super Falcons through a Rasheedat Ajibade goal to book their place at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup scheduled for Australia and New Zealand.

In their 10th meeting at the CAF Women’s Nations Cup, the Falcons won for the ninth time against the Indomitable Lionesses, who are denied the third qualification even though they could still get through the playoffs.

Nigeria started the better after Coach Randy Waldrum restored Ashleigh Plumptre to the starting lineup at left back while Francisca Order came in to join Ajibade and Ifeoma Onumonu in the front three.

All four semi-finalists in the ongoing African competition automatically qualify for the World Cup.

The four losing quarter-finalists will have a mini-tournament to pick two countries that will go into the playoffs.

