A battle royale is on the cards at the Stade Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca as the Super Falcons of Nigeria will be up against Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses.

With a place at next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand up for grabs and a chance to win the $500,000-worth WAFCON title also added, an explosive contest is expected between the two rival football nations.

The Super Falcons are boosted at the back with the return of Leicester City defender, Ashleigh Plumtree, as they will hope for their third clean sheet in four games.

As expected, Rasheedat Ajibade will lead the quest for goals with the expected supplies from the dashing winger Francisca Ordega

