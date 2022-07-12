Two players in the Super Falcons team have been included in the Best XI of the group stage of the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco.

They are Osinachi Ohale and Rasheedat Ajibade who have been fantastic for the Nigeria women’s team who are battling for a 10th African title and a World Cup slot.

Ohale before her inclusion in the Best XI of the group stage was named Woman of the Match in Super Falcons’ 4-0 win against Burundi on Sunday.

The Deportivo Alaves of Spain centre-back has played every minute of Super Falcons’ three games in the competition and she is happy with the recognition she is getting in Morocco.

“This is the first time that I have ever received a Woman of the Match Award since I started playing for Nigeria in 2010 and it really feels so good. When I remember all the hard work that my teammates and I have put in, it makes me smile,” Ohale told CAF Online when she was given her Woman of the Match Award.

Ajibade on her part has also played a pivotal role in the Super Falcons’ campaign; scoring two goals and providing two assists in three games for the cup holders so far in the competition.

The Atletico Madrid star who was on target in Super Falcons’ 2-1 defeat to South Africa opened the flood gates of goals against Burundi on Sunday.

Just like Nigeria, South Africa, hosts Morocco and Zambia all have two players each in the star-studded Best X1.

On their part, Tunisia, Cameroon and Botswana have a player each.

The coach of South Africa’s Bayana Bayana, Desiree Ellis, was voted as the Best Coach in the group stage having led her team to three wins in three games.

The world class mindset behind #TeamSouthAfrica’s stunning campaign so far! 🧠 Desiree Ellis is the #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 group stage’s Best Coach! 🔝#EmpoweringOurGame pic.twitter.com/TGlc5g7qxp — #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 (@CAFwomen) July 11, 2022

South Africa beat Nigeria 2-1 in their group opener before romping to a 3-1 victory over Burundi and then snagged a lone goal win over regional rivals Botswana.