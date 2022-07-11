The Nigeria national women’s team on Monday arrived in Casablanca from Rabat ahead of their quarter-final tie against Cameroon at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Nigeria women’s team announced their arrival in the Moroccan city via a tweet on their official handle

The team wrote: “Hi Casablanca, We’ve arrived safely in Casablanca in the build-up to our #WAFCON2022 quarterfinal showdown with Cameroon on Thursday, July 14.

“On arrival, we were immediately lodged at Novotel Hotel in Mohammedia.”

Hi Casablanca, We've arrived safely in Casablanca in the build up to our #WAFCON2022 quarterfinal showdown with Cameroon on Thursday, July 14. On arrival, we were immediately lodged at Novotel Hotel in Mohammedia #SoarSuperFalcons #GoingFor10 #NGABUR #WeCountOnYou pic.twitter.com/vwQKprGjPA — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 11, 2022

The Super Falcons who played all of their three group games in the capital city of Rabat will on Thursday, July 14, face the Indomitable Lionesses in an anticipated crunch quarter-final contest.

Both the Super Falcons and Lionesses finished as runners-up in their groups with 6 points and 5, respectively.

With a place at next year’s Women’s World Cup guaranteed for all four semi-finalists, the stakes are indeed high for Thursday’s tie and the Super Falcons players are already talking tough

“We are at a crucial stage of the tournament so it was very important for us to play the way we did and we know how much it means to us.

“We have now qualified for the quarterfinals and we are ready for the challenge ahead,” Ohale Osinachi who was voted as the woman of the match in the game against Burundi told CAF Online.

“We have grown from strength to strength from when we played our first game and this was a good show tonight (Sunday). We want to continue to improve and get better. Our target is to win the trophy and we are getting closer,” she added

Nigeria and Cameroon faced each other in the final of the 2016 edition, with the Falcons coming off 1-0 winners.

Two years later, the Super Falcons defeated Cameroon again this time in the semi-finals, thanks to a penalty shootout victory.

Many will be eager to see how Thursday’s contest will pan out.