The Super Falcons of Nigeria will look to keep the momentum in their final group game against Burundi on Sunday at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

After a shaky start against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in their group opener, the Falcons returned to winning ways on Thursday against Botswana.

Going into today’s last group game the Falcons cannot afford to drop the ball against the debutants if their dream for one of the quarter-final slots is to be achieved.

On paper, many would be quick to write off the Burundi Ladies against the Super Falcons but the game of football has provided us with upsets over the years to learn from.

While the Super Falcons are seeking a record-extending 10th title in Morocco, the Swallows of Burundi are only making a first appearance at the continental showpiece but it hasn’t been a pleasant experience so far.

In their first game, the Swallows were beaten 4-2 by another debutant, Botswana, before losing 3-1 to South Africa.

Even though no one is giving them any chance against Nigeria, the Burundi Ladies are hoping against hope to cause an upset against the Super Falcons.

Hopeful

“We are going to play against a very experienced team at the WAFCON. We want to go into this game to correct our past mistakes in the two games that we have played so far and we hope to do well,” Falonne Nahimana, one of the key players in the Burundi team told cafonline.com

About featuring at the biggest tournament for women’s football on the continent, Nahimana added, “I am very grateful to the federation for giving me the opportunity to play for the Burundian team and tomorrow’s match is a match of my dreams to play against a great team like Nigeria is a great opportunity. For us as players, we need to go and fight as a team and do it with respect for our country.”

For Gustave Niyonkuru’s side, this is a lifetime chance to announce their arrival on the big stage even though the results haven’t gone their way in the first two games.

Tactical switch

For Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum who has continually reiterated his team’s twin ambition in Morocco, he has hinted at possible changes in his setup yet again

He said: “We want to build on the confidence that we got from winning our second game. When you go into the third group game, as the coaching staff, we start looking at who we want to play, who should rest.”

“Some of our players have played 90 minutes twice already and it is a long tournament. If you are fortunate enough to make it through six games, we have to be mindful so these are some of the challenges that we have. So we have to try and find that balance.”

Waldrum, whose side has three points from two games, says he has been impressed with the team’s huge depth of talents and expects more against the Burundians.

‘No doubt, we have a lot of great talents in the squad. In the last game against Botswana, we saw Christy Ucheibe coming in to make a lot of difference. We do have a lot of options, Gift Monday also did brilliantly, and so was Macleans, Otu, and the rest.

“All the players in the team are capable of starting, and subsequently, they would get time to play more.”

Sunday’s fixture will be played at the same time (9 p.m.) as South Africa vs Botswana with two places in the quarterfinals up for grabs for Nigeria, Botswana and Burundi.

The Super Falcons look destined for a second-place finish in Group C and would be up against the second-best team in Group B which houses Cameroon, Tunisia, Togo and Zambia in the quarter-final.

As already stated, the four teams that make it into the semi-final stage are guaranteed World Cup tickets.