English Premier League side Southampton confirmed Super Eagles midfielder Joseph Ayodele Aribo as their newest signing on Saturday.

Aribo, 25, penned a four-year contract with the Saints in an initial £6 million deal that could rise to £10 million, plus add-ons.

He joins the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, new signing Taiwo Awoniyi, and other Super Eagles players in England.

The 25-year-old Nigerian had a productive spell with his former side Rangers, which he joined in 2019 from Charlton Athletic. He scored 26 goals in 149 appearances at Ibrox during his three-year spell.

Aribo helped Rangers grab a first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021, won the Scottish Cup, and was a runner-up in last season’s UEFA Europa League where he scored in the final.

Southampton’s head coach, Ralph Hasenhüttl, believes the Nigerian star will replicate his high-flying performance for the English side.

Aribo described the EPL as the best league that he has always dreamt of playing in. The midfielder said it is a childhood dream come true.

“It’s an amazing club with a lot of history here, and it’s a good plan for what’s to come next. I’m really excited about the journey.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. I’ve been watching it since I was a young boy. It’s always been a goal for me to play here and show what I can do on this stage.

“It’s an amazing feeling, a dream come true. This is where I’ve wanted to be since I was a child growing up playing, so to say that I’m here now is really exciting.”

“Joe [Aribo] is a player with many qualities to his game, and we are very excited to welcome him to the squad in time for the pre-season trip to Austria.

“We believe Joe [Aribo] can bring energy and creativity to our side. Feeling comfortable in so many different positions is very helpful for a manager and shows he has a high level of football intelligence, with the ability to take on new information quickly.

“He has played a lot of games already in his career, at a very high level, and his performances in the Europa League prove he has the quality to play in the Premier League. This is a big ambition for him, and he is hungry to show everybody he can do it.”