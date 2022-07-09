Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo has penned an emotional farewell message to Rangers and his fans ahead of his much-talked-about move to Premier League side, Southampton.

Aribo through his official Twitter handle on Saturday thanked everyone that made his stay at Rangers a memorable one even as he admitted he became a better player with the Gers.

The Nigerian midfielder with a only a few steps from completing his move to the Premier League wrote: “it’s been an amazing journey being a part of this special club. I hold Rangers FC very close to my heart as they gave me the opportunity to showcase my talent on a bigger stage.”

Among other things, Aribo said he feels accomplished helping Rangers to their historic 55th title and he says that and other memories will be taken to his new destination.

“I am happy I was able to play a part in the historic 55 title winning season. I’d like to thank everyone associated to this great club for everything you have done for me during my time here,” Aribo added.

According to respected Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Aribo has completed his medical and an official deal should be announced very soon by the Saints for Aribo.

On his official Twitter handle, Romano on Friday wrote: “ Medical tests ongoing for Joe Aribo ahead of his move to Southampton, all set to be completed and signed today afternoon. 🚨⚪️🔴 #SaintsFC

Done deal for £6m plus add-ons to £10m package to Rangers. Here we go confirmed”

Medical tests ongoing for Joe Aribo ahead of his move to Southampton, all set to be completed and signed today afternoon. 🚨⚪️🔴 #SaintsFC Done deal for £6m plus add-ons to £10m package to Rangers. Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/zj377DFq92 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2022

Aribo after yet another spectacular season with Rangers had been linked with a number of English teams; including Aston Villa, presently being handled by his former coach Steven Gerrard.

However, in the end, Southampton won the race for the talented midfielder with their package totalling £10m via various bonuses and performance-dependent clauses.

Aribo’s contract with Rangers is meant to expire in the summer of 2023, and that explains why the club was keen to make the most of this transfer window or risk losing the 25-year-old on a free.

Aribo last played in England for Charlton Athletic in 2019, prior to joining Rangers on a four-year deal.

This last season, Aribo had the most appearances for Rangers; helping them to the Scottish Cup and the Europa League final where he became just the second Nigerian to score in a European Cup final game.

Aribo started his career at now-defunct Staines Town in non-league, before being spotted by Charlton after breaking into Staines’ first team as an 18-year-old.

A versatile midfielder who can play wide or centrally, Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst had utilised Aribo as a makeshift striker during an injury crisis last season.

Last season in the EPL, Southampton finished two points above the relegation zone but with quality signings like Aribo, they will hope to do much better in the upcoming 2022/23 season.