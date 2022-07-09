The League Management Company (LMC) announced a three-point deduction on Kano Pillars on Friday, and the club management responded immediately, alleging the committee, which decided and handed out the punishment, clearly committed an “error/oversight and a travesty of justice”.

Recall that, the LMC announced a three-point deduction penalty on Kano Pillars after investigating an incident on June 25 at the Sani Abacha Stadium during a match against Dakkada FC.

Kano Pillars’ Media Officer Idris Malikawa said the club rejected the decision of a three-point deduction impounded on the club. The communique shared also added that the destruction of Dakkada FC’s Camera was never the “Subject of the Appeal.”

The communique read:

“Kano Pillars FC has noted the decision of the Nigeria football federation DC meeting of 8th July 2022 and wishes to comment as follows:

a) Kano Pillars welcome and accept the Decision of the Nigeria football federation DC in upholding the results and final outcomes of the matches played between Kano Pillars Fc vs Katsina Utd Fc and Kano Pillars Fc vs Dakkada int’l Fc of Uyo which were the ONLY subject matters of the appeals concerning pillars Fc before the committee.

These decisions of the committee are clearly in accordance to the NPFL Rules and framework and other international football rules and regulations (IFAB Laws of the game).

b) However, Kano Pillars absolutely REJECT the decision of the committee to impose/activate a suspended 3-point deduction on our club over an issue/matter (alleged/purported destruction of Dakkada int’l FC Camera) which was never the Subject of the Appeal before the NFF DC and has no correlation/similarity to the suspended 3 point deduction imposed on Kano Pillars Fc after the Katsina Utd fc match unfortunate incidents at Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on April 16th, 2022.

Therefore, Kano Pillars Fc have APPEALED this particular decision to the Nigeria football federation Appeal Committee.

c) The Kano Pillars basis of appealing this decision of 3 points deduction includes:

1. Kano Pillars Fc vs Dakkada int’l FC Match was played strictly under closed doors with no fans with only the two teams, FA officials, and some media present and there was not any break of law and order or fans disruption in the stadium bar the isolated incident involving the Former Kano Pillars Fc chairman Alhaji Surajo Shaaibu Yahaya Jambul and AR1.

2. Kano Pillars are not aware of any damage Camera from Dakkada int’l Fc and there was no any report to the match officials or LMC during or after the match that pillars Fc have been put on notice for regarding any damaged camera of Dakkada int’l FC.

3. Indeed the summary jurisdiction dated June 25, 2022, issued by the LMC after the Pillars match with Dakkada and in consideration of the reports of the League management company situation room and official match reports submitted by the match officials has no mention of any damage of Camera from Dakkada FC and Pillars FC was never charged with any such breach.

5. Indeed, it was this summary jurisdiction of June 25, 2022, and specifically the upholding of the match result at 1-0 in accordance to the official match reports and relevant football regulations that was the subject of the appeal before the NFF DC.

Therefore, the Nigeria football federation disciplinary committee, having resolved this appeal, it is clearly Ultra-vires for the committee to now introduce a fresh matter (the alleged/purported destruction of Dakkada camera) which issue was never ever reported and was never in the official match reports nor any Proof anywhere to show that Dakkada Camara was ever destroyed during the match in Kano and went ahead to make a decision and sanction Pillars Fc.

6. One wonders how could Dakkada int’l Fc be able to get the video of the match they submitted to the League management company and to even issue highlights of the match for the public immediately after the match if their claims of their camera taking away, the memory card destroyed and then returned destroyed is correct hence it’s absolutely baffling for the NFF DC to even admit these claims talk less of passing a judgement.

7. Fundamentally, the Nigeria football federation disciplinary committee ruling is now activating the suspended 3 points deduction imposed on Pillars Fc after the incident during the Kano Pillars fc vs Katsina United FC match held on April 16th, 2022 should Kano Pillars Fc commit any further SIMILAR breach of the Nigeria Professional football league frameworks and regulations.

The operative word here based on the NPFL rules is SIMILAR breaches as that which occurred during the Pillars FC vs Katsina United FC match to which Pillars FC were sanctioned appropriately in the first instance.

8. From the LMC summary jurisdiction on the Pillars FC Vs Katsina United FC match dated 17th July 2022 the particular breaches Pillars FC were sanctioned from the Katsina match unfortunate incidence which Pillars were docked 3 points and also put on another suspended 3 points should any Similar breach occurred during the seasons, are: throwing of objects into the pitch by the fans; pitch encroachment by the fans leading to match abandonment; failure to provide adequate and effective security, failure to restrict unauthorized persons

Having access to restricted areas in the Stadium; some Kano pillars Fc unpatriotic supporters/fans vandalizing Katsina United FC bus. Therefore, one wonders how and in what form is the alleged/purported destruction of the Dakkada int’l FC camera (Which never happened in the first place) amount to SIMILAR breaches as those from the Kano Pillars FC vs Katsina United FC Match as outlined in summary jurisdiction of April 17th 2022 to warrant the Nigeria football federation disciplinary committee activating the suspended 3 points deduction on Kano pillars FC.

9. This clearly is an error/oversight by the committee and a travesty of justice. Therefore, Kano Pillars FC rejects this decision of activating the 3 points deduction and has appealed to the Nigeria football federation Appeal committee.

10. Meanwhile, the acting Chairman of Kano Pillars FC, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima has called for calm from all supporters of the club and for everyone to remain law-abiding as this matter is being pursued legally to its logical conclusion. He assured that he will continue to do everything to protect the integrity of Kano Pillars FC and indeed the Nigeria Professional football league.”

Pillars are in real danger of being relegated from the top tier of the Nigeria football league as they sit 19th with two games to the end of the season.