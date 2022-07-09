Four-time league champions, Kano Pillars, face relegation in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the coming weeks.

This is after the League Management Company (LMC) decided to deduct three points on account of unprofessional conduct in their Week 31 fixture against Dakkada at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

In a communique circulated on July 9, the LMC stated, “The NFF Disciplinary Committee adopts the summary jurisdiction of the League Management Company dated 25th June, 2022 with respect to Match Day 32 Future involving Kano Pillars FC Vs. Dakkada Int’l FC, particularly paragraphs a – g of their decision.

“The Committee having found that Kano Pillars FC officials destroyed camera (Sony HD Full HD 1920X1080) belonging to Dakkada Int’l FC and lost valuables belonging to Uchenna Iyioke hereby activates the three (3) points suspended sentence contained in the summary jurisdiction of the League Management Company between Kano Pillars FC and Katsina United FC in match day 23 fixtures dated the 17th day of April, 2022.”

“Particularly paragraph 5(k) to wit. In the event of any further similar breach of the League Rules, Kano Pillars FC shall forfeit three (3) points from the points accruing to the club in addition to any other sanctions that may be deemed appropriate.”

With two games left in the season, Pillars are now 19th on the NPFL table with 42 points, while Heartland moves from 18th place to 17th with 44 points.

Pillars’ last two matches are away to Nasarawa United and against Shooting Stars on the last day of the season on July 17.

The LMC also handed one-year bans to three of the match officials. The committee also awarded the sum of N150,000.00 as compensation for Dakkada’s damaged camera.

There was also an apology included which stated: “That despite the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the goal scored by Dakkada Int’l FC at the 92nd minute the committee lacks the power to reinstate or award a goal.”

The 2022 NPFL season has been marred by 11 serious unprofessional conducts at match venues, which include harassment of match officials, vandalism and arson plus inadequate security for the media.