Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) have named Christophe Galtier as their new head coach after Mauricio Pochettino left the French Ligue 1 champions on Tuesday.

PSG won the league by a margin of 15 points in the 2021/2022 season, but Pochettino departed on Tuesday following his failure to deliver their first UEFA Champions League title.

Now, Galtier is the man who has been trusted to take over at PSG, strongly supported by the new sporting director Luis Campos.

Campos and Galtier had worked together previously when they combined at Lille to create the team that pipped PSG to the Ligue 1 title by a point in 2020/2021.

Galtier left Lille days after they won that championship, joining Nice. But he spent only a single season on the French Riviera — finishing fifth and reaching the Coupe de France final — before leaving late last month.

Nice have since brought back Lucien Favre as his replacement.

That move came as speculation persisted around Galtier’s move to PSG, with Pochettino’s exit anticipated since the end of last season.

READ ALSO: PSG win French Ligue 1 title

Pochettino’s departure was confirmed just hours before Galtier appeared alongside PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi at a news conference.

Galtier will be tasked with finally ending PSG’s wait for UEFA Champions League glory.

Their latest failure in the competition came in a second-leg collapse against eventual winners Real Madrid in the last 16 stage of the 2021/2022 competition.

Galtier becomes the club’s sixth coach since 2012.

(NAN)