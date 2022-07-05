Randy Waldrum, Head Coach of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, says his team is unfazed despite their 1-2 loss to South Africa at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that It was a bad day at the office for the nine-time champions.

This was after they suffered a 1-2 loss to Banyana Banyana of South Africa on Monday, in their Group C opening game of the 2022 WAFCON.

The Super Falcons came into the game against South Africa as favorites, having won the competition more than any other nation on the continent.

Bayana Bayana, however, scored twice in two minutes thanks to Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hilda Magaia’s goals in the 60th and 62nd minutes to destabilise their opponents, who were caught off-guard by the quick-firing South Africans.

The Super Falcons eventually found a goal in the first minute of added time, thanks to an incredible finish by Rasheedat Ajibade, but it was too late as South Africa reorganised themselves and bagged the three points.

Waldrum told reporters during his post-match conference that his team was in good spirit despite the loss, adding that they intend to go back to the drawing board and work on all their mistakes.

“In spite of the loss, we are still positive in camp. It is obviously the first game of the tournament so we have to go back and regroup.

“We have to increase our urgency in the fighting spirit because we are encouraged by it.

“We have to play the way we played in the last 10-15 minutes so that we get going,” Waldrum said.

Botswana now tops Group C with three points and a superior goal difference of +2 after thrashing Burundi 4-2 in their opening game.

South Africa are second also with three points and a goal difference of +1 ahead of their next game against bottom-placed side Burundi on Thursday.

Nigeria is currently in third place and will take on Botswana on the same day at 8 p.m.

