The Super Falcons of Nigeria Monday night began defending their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title on a losing note.

The Super Falcons who were far from convincing were beaten 2-1 by South Africa’s Bayana Bayana in the opening Group C tie at the Complexe Moulay Hassan in Rabat.

Quickfire goals from Jermaine Seoposenwe just after the hour mark and another from Hildah Tholakele Magaia barely two minutes after saw Bayana Bayana cruising to another sweet victory over the Super Falcons.

Though Rasheedat Ajibade pulled one back for Nigeria in stoppage time, it wasn’t enough to earn Randy Waldrum’s side a share of the spoils.

Dubbed the clash of the Titaness by many fans, the Nigeria vs South Africa tie did not enjoy the explosive start many had craved for.

Nonetheless, there were pockets of chances for both teams to break the deadlock in the first half but it was a barren affair after the first 45 minutes.

Asisat Oshoala had the best chance for the Falcons in the first half, but the poor form of the Barcelona forward continued in the green and white colours.

After playing out a barren first half in which Nigeria had the better chances, the South African Ladies came out more purposeful in the second half as they continually rattled the Super Falcons backline marshalled by the ageing Onome Ebi.

In the end, Coach Desiree Ellis Ladies showed how lethal they could be as the two chances they had on target were converted into goals, unlike Nigeria who had four shots on target but ended with just one goal.

Interestingly, South Africa also edged Nigeria 1-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium in the opening match of the last WAFCON in Ghana in December 2018.

Thembi Kagthlanas scored a late goal in that game.

However, the Super Falcons still went on to win what was their ninth title in Ghana; defeating the South Africans via penalty kicks that year.

Now winless in four games against South Africa, the Super Falcons will hope they can repeat what they did in Ghana four years ago.

After Monday’s disappointing outing against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, the Super Falcons have other games against Botswana on Thursday and Burundi on Sunday