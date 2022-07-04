The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, on Sunday announced that the confederation’s Executive Committee has resolved that the African Super League will kick off in August 2023.

Motsepe who said the league would be launched in Tanzania this August also said other details of the competition, including the official name, would be unveiled at the launch event.

“The competition will breathe new life into African club competition,” he said in Rabat following CAF’s Executive Committee meeting.

Winners and participants of the inaugural African Super League will receive significant prize monies.

Also, proceeds from the tournament will include substantial solidarity payments to all 54 CAF Member-Associations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at last year’s CAF Extraordinary General Assembly in Egypt, the 54 Member-Associations had unanimously voted to go ahead with the competition.

The meeting gave a mandate to the CAF President and the Executive Committee to lead the implementation of the competition.

“The decision has now been taken to implement the CAF Super League.

“It will start in August 2023 and we will launch it during CAF’s 44th Ordinary Assembly in Tanzania on Aug. 10,” Motsepe said.

He said further that CAF had been inundated with enquiries by investors and sponsors.

”They are anxious to partner with us on the CAF Super League. It has huge potential to significantly uplift African football and to make it even more powerful.”

NAN reports that FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended Sunday’s CAF Executive Committee meeting, with Motsepe thanking him for his support in the establishment of the African Super League.

“We will be engaging with stakeholders over the next few weeks to discuss the mechanics of the tournament and will release further details shortly.

“A significant amount of the money from the CAF Super League will be invested back into African football and part of the process involves giving one million dollars every year to every one of CAF’s 54 Member-Associations as a contribution to football and youth development.

“We also want to look to increase the prize money for the men’s and women’s CAF Champions Leagues,” said Motsepe.

(NAN)