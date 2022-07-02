The Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL matchday 36 began on Saturday with four games across different venues in the country. The four matches saw 12 goals from three home victories and a draw.

Stalemate in Awka

Edith Agoye and his boys did the needful on Saturday in Awka as they held Rangers to a 2-2 draw.

Saturday’s result dented the Flying Antelope’s chance but they at least temporarily occupy the third position on the log as Shooting Stars came from two goals down to earn a share of the spoils.

After a barren first 45 minutes, Shedrack Aseigbu and Chidibere Nwobodo fired the Flying Antelopes into a two-goal lead and they appeared to be coasting to victory.

However, substitute Moses Omoduemuke came off the bench to score two crucial goals that earned Shooting Stars a vital away point and a greater chance of escaping relegation,

Shooting Stars moved to 15th position with 45 points while Rangers stayed in fourth position with 53 points.

Other Matches

Elsewhere, Abia Warriors shrugged off a relegation scare with a 3-2 victory over Gombe United in Okigwe.

Imama Amapakabo’s side drew first blood barely two minutes into the game as Valentine Odoh headed in a cross from Odinaka Anaeto.

But the lead was short-lived as Abdulazeez Yusuf converted from the spot in the ninth minute for the visitors. Abia Warriors took the lead again from Paul Samson in the 12th minute.

Odoh, one of the Warriors’ leading men, grabbed his brace with another header in the 63rd minute.

Gombe United kept on fighting till the later stages of the game and they did get a second consolation goal from Chimezie Kelechi in the 90th minute.

Abia Warriors with Saturday’s win jumped to the 11th position with 46 points while Gombe United stayed in the ninth position with 49 points.

Two clubs desperately battling against relegation Dakkada and Heartland secured home victories over their respective opponents.

Dakkada defeated Katsina United 2-0 in Uyo with first-half and second-half goals from Israel Emmanuel and Uwana Asuquo.

In Owerri, Heartland pipped Sunshine Stars by a lone goal. Adejoh Ojonugwa got the goal in the 37th minute that helped the Naze Millionaires move up to the 18th position with 44 points.

Results

Heartland 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Dakkada 2-0 Katsina Utd

Abia Warriors 3-2 Gombe Utd

Rangers 2-2 3SC