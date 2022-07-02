The League Management Company (LMC) has sanctioned Katsina United over infringements during its last home game to Remo Stars.

The game between Katsina United and Remo Stars had several dastardly conducts from fans and players over the disapproval of visitors’ late minute goal from Alhameen Adegbite in the 92nd minute as stated by the LMC.

The LMC clarified that the game, which had many football followers believe an additional 30 minutes was added, witnessed such an error due to the protests from fans and players but did continue within the stipulated time.

Another scenario was the attack on Remo Stars’ personnel, Micheal Onikute by fans. This is according to a video shared on Twitter by Mike the pundit, in which Onikute was allegedly being harassed.

Look at the number of fans assaulting the Remo Stars media man @michaeloniks He could easily have been killed. Kano Pillars on Wednesday. Katsina Utd today. #NPFL22 is a failing and LMC aren’t seeing it or are they just blind?! pic.twitter.com/tCCsbZDhmm — MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) June 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the League body has responded to the fracas that occurred during the matchday 36 encounter.

According to the LMC on its Twitter handle, it emphatically condemned the act by Katsina United personnel as heinous.

“Katsina Utd have been charged for breaching the #NPFL22 Framework & Rules during their Matchday 35 fixture vs Remo Stars at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina on June 26, 2022.

“There was a breakdown of general security at the closing stages of the match which interrupted the flow of the continuance of the game & harassment & intimidation of match officials.

“Katsina Utd are in breach following the encroachment onto the field of play to harass & intimidate the match officials by the club’s players, officials & supporters.

“Katsina Utd failed to control their players & officials. The club also failed to ensure proper conduct of their players & officials at all times which resulted in the harassment & intimidation of match officials, & disruption of the smooth continuation of the game.

“Katsina Utd are guilty of causing disturbances during the match. The action of the club and their supporters also brought the league into disrepute.”

The letter further states that Katsina United will be fined N1 million for each of its offences and a N250,000 compensation will go to Remo Stars’ personnel, Micheal Onikute.

“Katsina Utd are fined N1m each for failing to provide general security, for encroachment onto the pitch, for failure to ensure the proper conduct of your players & officials, & for bringing the game to disrepute.

“Katsina Utd are further fined N250,000 being compensation to Mr Michael Onikute of Remo Stars.”

A mandatory repair of Remo Stars’ equipment was also added.

“Katsina Utd are to replace the damaged equipment of Remo Stars at the face value of the certified receipts provided to the LMC by Remo Stars.”

Afterwards, the LMC said Katsina United were to play their remaining home games behind closed doors.

“Katsina Utd’s home ground, Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, will be closed to fans indefinitely. The club’s home games will be strictly under closed door till adequate security measures including written guarantees by the Katsina Police Command to prosecute are put in place.

“In event of any further similar breach of the league rules in the course of this season, Katsina Utd shall forfeit 3 points from the points accruing to the club, in addition to any additional sanctions that may be deemed appropriate in the circumstance.”

Katsina United are 16th on the league table, just two points above the third relegation spot.