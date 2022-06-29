Odion Ighalo is heads over heels after breaking a jinx that has plagued his career for 17 years.

The 33-year-old Nigerian striker who has played in countries like Spain, Italy, China, and even in England with Watford and then Manchester United is happy to finally win his first league title.

Ighalo who made a mid-season switch to Al Hilal has propelled the team to win the Saudi Arabian Pro League title.

Though it is the 18th title for the Blue Waves, it is the very first for Ighalo and he is understandably super excited about it.

Riyadh is BLUE 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/gog97heMMR — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) June 27, 2022

Ighalo took to his official social media account to celebrate the first league win of his entire career.

“I waited 17 years before winning my first league title, it doesn’t matter how long it takes, if you keep working hard and never give up, you will get it right one day. God is the greatest🙏🏾💙🦅,” he posted on his Facebook page.

Interestingly, Ighalo was not just making the numbers with the title-winning Al-Hilal squad as his goals proved crucial in the title race.

READ ALSO: Ighalo switches clubs in Saudi Arabia

On the final day, Ighalo was the hero as he netted the two goals that helped Al Hilal defeat Al Faisaly 2-1 to effectively seal the Saudi Arabian Professional League title.

Ighalo shot his team in front in the seventh minute of the game before doubling the lead in the second half to take his tally to 24 goals for the Blue Eagles in the league.

Aside from winning the league title, Ighalo also scoped the highest scorer’s award with his 24 goals.