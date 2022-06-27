The Super Falcons landed in Casablanca on Monday ahead of the 12th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations starting next week in the North African country.

Before leaving, the team was charged by the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick, to win their 10th African title.

Pinnick added that the team should be confident as the nation is fully behind them in their quest for glory.

However, the NFF President admitted that many African countries will be desperately seeking to end the dominance of Nigeria on the continent, but he was quick to state the Falcons have the capacity to overrun their rivals.

“There is not much for me to tell you about the need to go all out there and conquer; it is something you are used to because you have the spirit, the energy, and the aura of champions.

“You have won this trophy nine times out of 11 and you have to go for the 10th with equal passion and desire,” Pinnick stated when he hosted the nine-time champions to a special dinner at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“Surely, there will be teams that would believe they can topple you from your throne; from your position as champions. I have no doubt that you have the capacity to deal with every opposition and emerge champions once more.” Pinnick added.

Pinnick’s dinner guests included NFF Executive Committee Member and Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode; Head Coach Randy Waldrum and his assistants; 25 players, and Falcons’ backroom staff.

Having done most of their preparations in Abuja, the Super Falcons will camp for seven days in Rabat before their crunch Group C opener against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana on Monday, July 4.

The Falcons will also play Botswana on Thursday, July 7, and Burundi on Sunday, July 10 in the group phase. The Falcons have only ever lost once in the group stage of the tournament.

All four semi-finalists in Morocco will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand next year, with the fifth-placed team handed an opportunity to also gain a place through a Playoff Tournament taking place early next year.