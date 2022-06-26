The concluding fixtures of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 35 fixtures were played on Sunday. Nineteen goals were scored in six home victories and two draws.

Another unprofessional act in Katsina

The referee of the game between Katsina United versus Remo Stars added 34 minutes for the hosts to get the winning goal before ending the game.

At full time, scores between Remo Stars and Katsina United stood at 2-2 but the game lasted another 34 minutes before it ended.

Katsina scored two early goals through former Enyimba forward Tosin Omoyele in the 11th and 26th minutes.

In the second half, Remo Stars fought back through goals from Alimi Sikiru and Adegbite Alhameen, and at 90 minutes, the Ikenne-based club thought they had gained a point on the road.

However, the game lasted another 34 minutes before Emmanuel Matthew scored the winning goal for Katsina United.

According to a video shared on Twitter by Mike the pundit, the scenes showed Remo Stars media officer allegedly being harassed.

Look at the number of fans assaulting the Remo Stars media man @michaeloniks He could easily have been killed. Kano Pillars on Wednesday. Katsina Utd today. #NPFL22 is a failing and LMC aren’t seeing it or are they just blind?! pic.twitter.com/tCCsbZDhmm — MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) June 26, 2022

MFM were rock bottom of the league table and knew they needed all three points to help their quest to escape relegation in the Southwestern derby away in Akure against Sunshine Stars.

But relegation looks closer to the Olukoya Boys after a 2-1 defeat.

Sunshine Stars increased their unbeaten home run to four with Azeez Ajagbe’s tap-in from a pass from Ugochukwu Leonard in the 11th minute.

In the 26th minute, MFM recorded its first shot on target from Oludayo Alabi’s shot that was parried away by Japheth Opubo for a corner kick.

In the 61st minute, Ike Brandon drove past the MFM defence and teed up Osayi Kingdom for Sunshine’s second goal.

MFM continued to believe and substitute Nduka David halved the deficit following a strike from a corner in the 75th minute. But that was how far they got as they lost their 11th away game.

With today’s result, MFM is likely to be relegated from the league with their current status of 36 points, which is seven points from safety, with three games left in the season.

There was an unruly scene after the match where visibly angry MFM players complained that Sunshine Stars did not ‘free’ them to win the game to boost their chances of NPFL Survival.

They said they had helped Sunshine Stars survive relegation three times and Sunshine failed to return the favour.

Full time in Àkúrẹ́ and MFM players are visibly angry that Sunshine Stars did not 'free' them to win the game to boost their chances of NPFL Survival. They said they've helped Sunshine Stars survive relegation three times and Sunshine have now failed to return the favour. pic.twitter.com/pV9iwk0ciU — Ọlá (@mrolaoluwa) June 26, 2022

Elsewhere, another derby of the day between Gombe United and Wikki Tourists ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts at the Pantami Stadium.

First and second-half goals Ibrahim Yahaha and Ahmed Jimoh helped the Savannah Scorpions continue their home unbeaten streak while Victor Okoro scored a consolation goal for Wikki Tourists.

Gombe United jumped to the ninth position at 49 points while Wikki Tourists dropped to the 11th position with 46 points.

Draws

The Oriental derby between Enyimba and Heartland ended in a stalemate as the People’s Elephants burnished their continental chances with the point gained.

The Naze Millionaires, who were on the verge of relegation, held Enyimba for the second time this season.

Enyimba spent more effort to secure the three points after they lost out to MFM in their last league encounter dominating the first half.

In the 32nd minute, Enyimba’s chance to break the deadlock came through Sadiq Abubakar’s curled free-kick, but the goalkeeper parried it.

Six minutes later, Abubakar tried another effort, but Ekong Christian couldn’t benefit from goalkeeper Uche Ejiogu’s error.

At 45 minutes, Austin Oladapo who returned to the first 11 after a while powered a 20-yard shot that was saved by Ejiogu.

Enyimba stay in the fifth position with 52 points, while Heartland move to the 18th position with 41 points.

Likewise, Abia Warriors battled back from a 2-0 deficit to level matters against Shooting Stars in Ibadan.

Lucky Emmanuel gave 3SC the lead from the spot in the 30th. Five minutes later, Shooting Stars doubled the lead with Dare Olatunji’s free-kick.

The table turned for the Oluyole Warriors who conceded two goals afterwards.

Valentine Odoh halved the deficit in the 41st minute through a header from Odinaka Anaeto’s cross.

Imama Amapakabo’s side, who have been flirting with relegation, completed their comeback through Godwin Obaje’s 11th goal of the season.

Shooting Stars dropped to the 16th position with 44 points while Abia Warriors are two points worse off in the 17th position.

Match Results

Enyimba 0-0 Heartland

Gombe United 2-1 Wikki Tourist

Kano Pillars 1-0 Enugu Rangers

Katsina United 3-2 Remo Stars

Lobi Stars 1-0 Dakkada FC

Nasarawa United 2-1 Rivers United

Shooting Stars 2-2 Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars 2-1 MFM FC