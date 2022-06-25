The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2021/22 season is gradually winding down, with matchday 36 scheduled to be played this weekend in different venues across the country.

Last week, the trio of Rivers United, Gombe, and Shooting Stars picked up crucial points on the road while Enyimba missed out on the chance to move into the third spot with a defeat to relegation-battlers MFM in Ijebu-Ode.

Venues in Aba, Gombe, and Akure will also be the focus of football enthusiasts, as there are some derby games slated.

Top four picks

Akwa United vs Plateau United

Plateau United, who, for the first time this season, dropped points at home against visiting side, Gombe United last week will be on a move for damage control against Akwa United in Uyo.

The Peace boys have been consistent in the league for a couple of months until their recent drop in performance. Since their last away point against Kwara United, Plateau United has lost all its matches on the road. They have lost their last six away games, conceding 10 goals and scoring just two.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side also lost to relegation battlers, Heartland and Dakkada on the road as well.

However, while Plateau United face a tough time on the road, Akwa United is finding it hard to get goals in Uyo.

The Ayodeji Ayeni-led team has dropped some of its tenacity in the second half of the season. After its groundbreaking 6-1 victory over Nasarawa United in April, Akwa United have not won any match by more than a goal. Except for the draws against Enyimba and MFM, a lone goal has been the margin of victory for every other game played in Uyo.

Based on their histories, both teams have equal victories and draws against each other in the last six years. They have played 11 matches with both sides accruing three victories and five draws each.

The last time Plateau United picked a point in Uyo was in 2019 when they won the league.

As it stands, Akwa United need the game more than Plateau United, who mathematically lost the title fight to Rivers United last week.

Players to watch

Akwa United: Babatunde Bello, Wisdom Fenando, and Gbadebo Samson

Plateau United: Ibrahim Buhari, Jesse Akila, and Mohammed Zulkilfulu

Positions: Akwa United: 8th, 48 points; Plateau United: 2nd, 61 points

Enyimba vs Heartland

Enyimba lost their chance to claim the third spot last week and will seek another opportunity as they battle Heartland in an Oriental derby.

The People’s Elephant, in their last oriental derby against Heartland in Owerri, complained about the officiating of Referee Adebimpe Quadri, as Heartland won the game.

Enyimba have been convincing winners in Aba in their last five home encounters, scoring 13 goals and conceding just two.

Another blow for Enyimba might be the absence of their striker, Victor Mbaoma, who joined the Algerian club, MC Alger on Thursday.

The chance of Heartland securing a point from their neighbours during the contest looks slim, as the Naze Millionaires have lost four out of their last five games on the road.

But Heartland have picked points in four consecutive seasons in Aba.

Players to watch

Enyimba: Emeka Obioma, Sam Stones, and Samuel Kalu

Heartland: Murphy Ndukwu, Nwaodu Chukwudi, and Monday Yakubu

Positions: Enyimba: 6th, 51 points; Heartland: 19th, 40 points

Sunshine Stars vs MFM

Recently, the 20th-placed MFM team has been fighting relentlessly to stave away relegation and the Lagos-based side defeated Enyimba and picked a point on the road against Akwa United and Shooting Stars but despite all these efforts, it still seems MFM look destined for relegation.

MFM’s last visit to Akure earned them a point.

Historically, both sides have met 12 times in six years with MFM taking six victories, while Sunshine Stars have four wins and two draws for both sides.

MFM have lost three and drawn two in their last five away games. Meanwhile, Sunshine Stars have also won three and drawn two in their last five home games.

Players to watch

Sunshine Stars: Leonard Ugochukwu, Ikenna Cooper, and Ejike Uzoechi

MFM: Oladayo Alabi, Oluwaseun Badejo, and Micah Ojodomo

Positions: Sunshine: 7th, 48 points; MFM: 20th, 36 points

Gombe vs Wikki Tourists

Gombe United is one of the NPFL clubs that has not lost at home this season, although they have experienced a few draws in their last 17 games at the Pantami Stadium.

This Sunday will be another tough clash for the newly-promoted club side against Wikki Tourists from Bauchi.

One thing that makes the game crucial for both sides is their closeness on the league table. Both Gombe United and Wikki Tourists have 46 points and they stay in the ninth and 10th positions, respectively.

The last time Wikki visited Gombe United, the Bauchi-based club defeated the Savannah Scorpions 2-0.

Players to watch

Gombe United: Abdulazeez Yusuf and Ibrahim Yahaya.

Wikki Tourists: Fuad Ekeleojuoti, Manu Garba, and Idris Mohammed

Positions: Gombe United: 9th, 46 points; Wikki Tourists: 10th 46 points

Fixtures

Saturday

Akwa United vs Plateau United

Niger Tornadoes vs Kwara United

Sunday

Enyimba vs Heartland

Gombe United vs Wikki Tourists

Kano Pillars vs Enugu Rangers

Katsina vs Remo Stars

Lobi Stars vs Dakkada

Nasarawa vs Rivers United

Shooting Stars vs Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars vs Abia Warriors