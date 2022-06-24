Nigerian Men U-17, the Golden Eaglet, will continue their WAFU B Championship campaign on Friday in the final where they will be meeting the young Etalons of Burkina Faso.

The Eaglets beat Cote d’Ivoire 3-1 last Tuesday while Burkina Faso pipped hosts Ghana 1-0. Both teams thus secured their places at the African U-17 Nations Cup slated for Algeria.

The Coach Nduka Ugbade-led side have won their three matches in Ghana, scoring 10 goals and conceding four.

But Coach Ugbade has charged his boys to stay focused ahead of their final match scheduled for Friday.

Ugbade, while addressing the young lads after their training session on Wednesday, said the team shouldn’t underrate their opponent Burkina Faso on Friday as they are also unbeaten in the tournament.

“We are going into the final match, and we are up against Burkina Faso, a team that has won all its four matches in this competition.

“We have also won our three matches here but we must win the fourth and final one to clinch the trophy.

“Let us not allow Burkina Faso to play five matches and win all five matches. We must work assiduously to win all our four matches here to be the only undefeated team of the tournament.”

Meanwhile, one of the revelations of the tournament, Nigerian Micheal Emmanuel, will be the cynosure of all eyes having scored three goals from direct free-kicks and snagged three man-of-the-match awards.

The final is slated for 6:30 p.m. GMT; 7:30 p.m. Nigeria time.