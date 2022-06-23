The personal doctor of Diego Maradona, Leopoldo Luque, and seven other medical personnel are set to stand trial for criminal negligence in the death of the legendary Argentinian football star.

The BBC reports a judge has ordered a culpable homicide trial of the accused after a medical panel found Maradona’s treatment was rife with “deficiencies and irregularities”.

Maradona died in November 2020 of a heart attack in Buenos Aires, aged 60.

He had been recovering at home from surgery on a brain blood clot earlier that month.

A few days after his death Argentine prosecutors launched an investigation into the doctors and nurses involved in his care.

Aside from Maradona’s personal doctor who is also a neurosurgeon, the other medical personnel to face trial include a psychiatrist and psychologist, two doctors, two nurses and their boss.

They have all denied responsibility for Maradona’s death.

The accused eight are to be tried on a legal definition of homicide based on negligence committed in the knowledge that it may lead to a person’s death.

The crime can hold a sentence of eight to 25 years in prison, according to Argentina’s penal code.

A date for the trial is yet to be set.

Mario Baudry, a lawyer for one of Maradona’s sons, told Reuters that the football legend was “in a situation of helplessness” by the time of his death.

“As soon as I saw the cause, I said it was a homicide. I fought for a long time and here we are, with this stage completed,” he said.

The late Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game.

He was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the quarter-finals.

Despite his abundant talents, Maradona, unfortunately, struggled with cocaine addiction and was banned for 15 months after testing positive for the drug in 1991.

The news of Maradona’s death in November 2020 left millions across the world devastated.

As part of the several other ways to immortalise the football legend, the Italian club Napoli which Maradona played for in his heyday renamed their stadium after the Argentine.