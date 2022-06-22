The transfer window is not only for players because former Super Eagles captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh, has found himself a coaching job after a four-year hiatus.

Oliseh, the much-travelled Nigerian footballer who last coached a team in 2018, at Fortuna Sittard has been appointed the new coach of German Regionalliga West side, SV Straelen as announced by the Club’s chairman.

SV Straelen was founded in 1919 and is located at Straelen, North Rhine-Westphalian in Germany.

The club play in a German Semi-Professional football division known as the Regionalliga West, which is classified as division four of the German football league.

The league is organised by the Western German Football Association based in Duisburg, Ruhr metropolitan area.

The one-year contract means the former Super Eagles Captain will return to Germany where he spent seven years playing for FC Koln, VfL Bochum, and Borussia Dortmund where he won the League in 2002.

According to the Club’s chairman, Hermann Tecklenburg, the club is looking forward to a productive relationship with the 47-year-old ex-international.

“Yes, Sunday Oliseh will be our new coach. A good 14 days ago, we had delicious asparagus at the Straelener Hof,” Tecklenburg said, as per Waz.

“That was a good conversation. In the last 24 hours, we were also able to discuss an employment contract until June 30, 2023.”

The chairman added that Oliseh will be in charge of the club’s first practice session today.

“On Wednesday 22 June, Sunday [Oliseh] will lead the first practice session. We look forward to working together.”

Oliseh played 321 games as a professional footballer for eight teams with 18 goals. He also achieved 54 caps for the Super Eagles with two goals during his 10-year spell.