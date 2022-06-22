Alex Iwobi has found a new wave of great form for both club and country.

He was very instrumental in the two consecutive wins for the Super Eagles in June but before that, he played a huge part in ensuring Everton beat relegation in the Premier League.

The Everton official website stated he was the only Everton player to start the last 12 league matches, in which he played all the minutes as the Toffees beat the dreaded drop.

“My first couple of years here weren’t the greatest but this [the final weeks of the season] was my best period at Everton,” he revealed.

He then added, “I want to use it as a platform to kick on and make more positive memories with this club. I am young and have a lot of time ahead. I want to win something with Everton – and do my best for the Club.”

Iwobi was deployed in different positions as Frank Lampard moved around his pieces in desperation as relegation stared the storied club in the face.

Iwobi, who played at right-back, right wing-back, and central midfield, continued, “I love playing and like to express myself through football, so when I get the opportunity, I just try my best.

“Evertonians appreciate hard work and the physical side. If I have that energy, hopefully, it influences my teammates. It is important that I understand the culture of the city and the passion for football and Everton.

The manager spoke to me after the Leicester home game [a 1-1 draw on 20 April] about having a bit more tactical awareness. He [Lampard] said: “It is nice to have the energy to run and chase and get back, but maybe, sometimes, preserve it, chill out, so you’re not burned out. Other than that, he says maintain the work ethic because it really helps the crowd engage with the team.”

That work ethic is paying dividends as recorded by some replies to the post on Twitter. @JohnPar24798029 said, “Can’t knock his effort. Hopefully, he can be more consistent next season. Still lacks the quality we need I feel but I was one of his biggest critics and now I hope he gets picked each week. Football eh.

Iwobi played the most minutes of his career-2037 minutes in 22 appearances and scored two goals. His previous best was for Arsenal in the 2018/19 season where he played 22 matches for 1972 minutes.