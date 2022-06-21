The Super Falcons will kick off their Nations Cup campaign starting with an encounter with arch-rivals South Africa next month in Morocco.

The Nigerian women’s national team will face the Bayana Bayana in their first Group C game on July 4 at the Moulay Hassan Stadium.

The other teams in the group are Botswana and Burundi.

This isn’t the first time both sides will be facing each other in a competitive event. The 2018 edition final saw the two teams meet in the final where the Super Falcons pipped the South Africans to their ninth trophy.

The Barcelona Femeni star told CAF’s official website that their first game against South Africa is one of their many pathways to earn their 10th title.

“I don’t think the opening game is a decider of the tournament, and by the way, it is not only South Africa we will be facing. It’s a whole tournament.

“We are not going to be seated talking tough about just one team [South Africa]. Obviously, they are a very strong team, a very competitive one as well. Maybe the mindset of our team and theirs may not be the same, but we have the likes of Cameroon, Morocco, and other great teams in Africa to face.”

She said what matters to the team is the concentration ahead of the competition.

“We are just basically focused on working on ourselves and we are not so bothered about playing South Africa. When we get to the phase of playing them, we will cross it.”

Despite her injury woes in the just-concluded season, Oshoala still managed to score 20 goals to clinch the highest goalscorer award. That made her the second African to achieve such a feat after Samuel Eto’o.

Oshoala missed the Falcons’ last qualifying round against Cote d’Ivoire but said the Nations Cup is a new challenge to put in her best as always.

“I think it’s been a rollercoaster of different emotions. I’ve had good times and bad times, with injuries and all of that. It is just a mixed feeling for me this season.

“As usual, I’m in the competition mode, I’m excited, working hard for the tournament, after a couple of years and after being cancelled the last time [2020], we are set for the big one again.”

Oshoala believes World Cup qualification must be the ultimate goal of the Falcons.

“First of all, I think we need to understand football, talking about shifting focus and replicating the same performances, I am always ready to give 100 per cent whenever I am given the opportunity to play. I am in a positive mood going into the tournament.

“For me personally, the main goal is to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, because, at the end of the day, that is all that matters and every other thing coming after or with it is just secondary.

“The primary aim is to qualify, of course, we want to win [WAFCON] but the main goal is to qualify for the World Cup.”

The Falcons have qualified for all the eight previous World Cup tournaments with their best outing being a quarter-final appearance in 1999.