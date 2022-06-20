Top Belgian club RSC Anderlecht have announced their first summer signing-a Nigerian defender, Ishaq Abdulrazak.

Anderlecht announced the acquisition of the 20-year-old via an official statement on their website on Monday where it was revealed that a four-year deal was signed by the talented wingback.

The club wrote: “The first summer transfer is here. RSC Anderlecht have reached an agreement with Swedish club Norrköping concerning the definitive transfer of Ishaq Abdulrazak. He signs a contract for 4 seasons at our club.

“Ishaq is a 20-year-old Nigerian who played for Norrköping since 2020 and has been a stronghold of the team ever since. He’s comfortable as a wingback, but can just as well play in various positions in midfield.”

Reacting to what many have described as a smart move, Ishaq said he was proud to join a big club like Anderlecht and eager to hit the ground running with his new teammates.

“This is a big step up for me, one that I’m very proud of. I want to prove my worth to the team as soon as possible and I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and the fans.” Ishaq said in his first official interview with his new club’s website.

On his part, Anderlecht CEO Peter Verbeke said the decision to sign Ishaq was well-thought-out and he is confident the Nigerian youngster with his notable qualities will be a worthy addition to the team.

He said: “We have been following Ishaq for quite a while and we are very happy that we can add him to the group now. Ishaq has a lot of physical qualities; he is fast, agile, has volume, and plays with aggressiveness.

“On the other hand, he also has a lot of technical abilities, which makes him a versatile player.”

As revealed by his Agent, Atta Aneke via a tweet, the new Anderlecht signing began his journey to stardom in 2017 after being spotted in Abuja.

He wrote: “Abdulrazak Ishaq has signed a 4-year contract with RS Anderlecht.

2017 playing in our scouting tournament in Abuja, Nigeria we found this special talent and he signed for Norrkøping in 2020 when he turned 18”

Many Nigerian players over the years have at different times donned the colours of Anderlecht.

From the old guard represented by the likes of the late Stephen Keshi and Philip Osondu to the recent ones like Henry Onyekuru and Imoh Ezekiel, among others, Anderlecht have a rich history with Nigerian players.