Four more players have arrived in the Abuja camp of the Super Falcons as the team steps up preparation for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations billed to take place in Morocco.

The latest arrivals, as announced on Saturday on the verified Twitter handle for the Super Falcons, are Amanda Uju Mbadim, Toni Payne, Yewande Balogun, and Michelle Alozie.

The arrival of the four ladies swelled the number of players in camp to 21 with only a handful more still expected.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation, while Nicole Payne, Uchenna Kanu, Desire Oparanozie, and Regina Otu are still being expected this weekend, the other invited players will head straight to the Morocco camp.

Those to join the team in Morocco are Ashleigh Plumptre, Francisca Ordega, Vivian Ikechukwu, Halimatu Ayinde, and Ifeoma Onumonu

Nigeria, who has won nine of the 11 Women Africa Cup of Nations championships held so far, beat the duo of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire in the qualifying series. The Falcons will play South Africa, Botswana, and Burundi in the group stages in Morocco.

The women will begin their title defence against South Africa at the Prince Heritier Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Monday, July 4.

Thereafter, they will play against Botswana on Thursday, July 7, and Burundi on Sunday, July 10 at the same venue.

All four semi-finalists at the tournament in Morocco will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand in the summer of 2023.

The 2022 WAFCON will be the 14th edition and will be hosted by Morocco from July 2 to 23, 2022.

Head Coach Randy Waldrum and assistants have the tricky task of selecting the very best from the pool of youthful, experienced, and skillful foreign-born stars at their disposal.

ALREADY IN CAMP: Onome Ebi, Rita Chikwelu, Osinachi Ohale, Tochukwu Oluehi, Glory Ogbonna, Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Chidinma Okeke, Rita Akarekor, Gift Monday, Opeyemi Sunday, Charity Adule, Christy Ucheibe, Suliat Abideen, Chinonyerem Macleans, Peace Efih, Ugochi Emenayo, Akudo Ogbonna, Amanda Uju Mbadim, Toni Payne, Yewande Balogun, and Michelle Alozie.