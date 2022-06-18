The first three matches under Jose Peseiro threw up a bad deduction. The Eagles conceded very early against Mexico, Ecuador, and Sierra Leone.

The team also looked lost at the start of the matches and only found their groove after conceding. But there was also one good marker-the team responded to all these setbacks by getting better and if not for bad luck and less than efficient finishing, the Eagles could have at least drawn the matches against Mexico and Ecuador.

Nigeria vs Mexico – The first goal was conceded in the 12th minute

Nigeria vs Ecuador – The first goal was conceded in the 3rd minute

Nigeria vs Sierra Leone – The first goal was conceded in the 11th minute

Sao Tome vs Nigeria – No goals conceded and 10 scored

Another marker will be to highlight the personnel change over Peseiro’s first four matches in charge of the Eagles. An obvious difference in the teams that have prosecuted the four matches was the absence of William Troost-Ekong from centre-back duties for the 10-0 demolition of Sao Tome.

Many will say the Islanders, ranked in 183rd place by FIFA, are not the right calibre of opposition to judge the early running, but there is a postulation to be revealed. Ekong has been a great servant for the Eagles, but he does not make the team stronger or even better.

His passion is one thing, but his tactical acumen and skill are basic. One reason the Eagles failed to improve under Rohr was his safety at all costs approach. For that, he needed players who also had their brakes on.

In times past, if Ekong got injured, the replacement would naturally have been Leon Balogun or Kenneth Omeruo. Omeruo was the replacement against Sierra Leone when Ekong got injured, but Peseiro opted for a younger pairing of Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi. Peseiro did not consider Chidozie Awaziem even though he played the friendlies.

Peseiro’s summations and adjustments have been quick and to the point. Iwobi is playing a role he loves-where he can influence the play from defence into the attack while Terem Moffi was preferred to Cyriel Dessers. These are not emotional decisions, but tactical. In developing a team, what is the most important index for the players to be chosen? Hunger.

Rohr would have persisted with Samuel Chukwueze for the away match against Sao Tome, but Peseiro saw enough in Abuja to make the change. Most of the players in the Eagles squad who have become complacent have to sit up now.

The real analysis may be to juxtapose the victory over Sao Tome to the time under Gernot Rohr. Would Rohr’s team have scored 10 goals?

When Nigeria played Seychelles in September 2018 and March 2019, the aggregate score over the two legs was 6-1. FIFA ranked the Eagles No.42 (third in Africa) and ranked the Pirates 190th in the world-a gap of 148 places.

The Eagles that beat the Falcons and True Parrots 10-0 on May 16, 2022, had a gap in the FIFA ranking of 153. The one sure thing in Peseiro’s Eagles is the positive offensive approach. Do we have the players to succeed? Maybe.

“Our style is attack because of the kind of players we have in the team,” Peseiro told OwnGoalNigeria.com.

“I see them very well now in training and they are the most talented I have worked with in my career, and I am not joking. It is hard for me to pick the best selection for games.”

There will be knocks on the way, but Peseiro’s enthusiasm is infectious and the team could become another exciting bunch after playing it just safe for five years under Rohr.