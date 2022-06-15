Super Eagles Head Coach, Jose Peseiro, has expressed delight at his team’s bright start in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Peseiro after suffering back-to-back defeats in friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador led the Eagles to victories over Sierra Leone and Sao Tome in the qualifiers.

The maximum points against the Leone Stars and the Falcons put the Super Eagles in pole position in Group A where they have six points ahead of second-placed Guinea Bissau who have four.

Sierra Leone have just one point from their two matches while Sao Tome are rock bottom with no point and a huge goal deficit of -14.

Looking at the journey so far, Peseiro via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday expressed delight that the Eagles achieved the goal of getting maximum points in their games.

He wrote: “We achieved our goal of points won, grew as a group and conquered a historical record, always based on fundamental values: team spirit and mutual help. “

The Portuguese manager added: “We made the Nigerian nation proud. We are focused on improving our work to achieve our goals.”

Just a few weeks into his initial one-year contract, Peseiro has already led the Super Eagles to their biggest win ever with the 10-0 annihilation of Sao Tome and Principe.

With the Super Eagles’ next set of competitive games not coming earlier than September, when they would be playing Guinea Bissau on a home and away basis, many are keen to see how Peseiro will make use of the weeks ahead.

While the need for convincing results has continually been emphasised, Peseiro in his contract has also been mandated to infuse players from the domestic league into the mainstream of the Super Eagles; a task that would require him to stay in the country and watch players for a first-hand assessment.

Eight players from the Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL were invited for the friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador out of which two were retained for the AFCON Qualifiers although they were unused substitutes for the two games.