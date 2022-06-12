The players of Nigeria’s national football team have arrived in Morocco ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying encounter against the Falcons of Sao Tome and Principe.

The players and officials of the team who departed for Morocco via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 12:44 a.m. (Sunday morning) have since arrived and will train Sunday evening.

The Super Eagles, led by coach Jose Peseiro will, at 4.00 p.m. (Local Time), train inside the Adrar Stadium, Agadir, Morocco, after the team’s pre-match press conference scheduled for 1.30 p.m. (Local Time).

Nigeria, three-time African champions, will slug it out against Sao Tome and Príncipe on Monday as the Eagles press on in their quest to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations billed to take place in Cote D’Ivoire.

We have landed in Morocco in readiness for Monday’s #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 qualifier Vs São Tomé & Principe. #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/l7hqX6o2Gt — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 12, 2022

In their opening match in the qualifying campaign, the Super Eagles got off to a positive start as they came from behind to beat Sierra Leone 2-1 on Thursday at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

After falling behind following an early strike by Jonathan Morsay, the Eagles fought back, thanks to goals from Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen.

Unfortunately, William Troost-Ekong who led the Eagles in Abuja is unavailable for the next match due to injury.

For São Tomé and Principe, it was not the best of starts in the qualifiers as they were hammered 5-1 by Guinea-Bissau.

In what would be their first-ever meeting against the Super Eagles, São Tomé and Principe will be wary of another whitewash.

